On the Move: Pete Peterson

Pete Peterson recently joined United Community Bank as chief retail credit officer.

In this new role, he will be responsible for the overall administration and control of United’s community bank loan portfolio.

Peterson has 33 years of banking experience with expertise in credit administration, risk management and special assets. In his most recent role as senior vice president of card-based services for BB&T, he oversaw credit and operational risk functions for both credit and debit card lines of business. Prior to joining BB&T, he served in a leadership role at Regions Financial, where he managed the central commercial loan center and oversaw the implementation of various processes that increased efficiency across the company.

Peterson is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. He has been involved with the board of directors for Wilson YMCA and the advisory board for the Equifax Commercial Finance Network.