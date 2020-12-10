On the Move: Philip Land

Philip Land recently graduated the Georgetown University Law Center with a Master of Laws in Taxation.

The tax degree focuses on a comprehensive understanding of corporate, international and partnership taxation.

He is an attorney with Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd and works with clients such as company owners, real estate developers, investment funds and international businesses. He represents them in mergers and acquisitions, general corporate matters and economic development transactions involving public-private partnerships.

Land is a graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Law and Hampden-Sydney College.