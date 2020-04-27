On the Move: Rachel Andrews

Rachel Andrews recently joined Infinity Marketing as a media coordinator.

Andrews will assist in developing customized marketing plans, media research, managing social media integration and ensuring timely delivery of all client deliverables. She also will create, implement and monitor digital advertising campaigns on various platforms.

Andrews most recently worked as an advertising project manager at Attract Clients Online, where she analyzed ad data and performed split testing, as well as created ads for Facebook, Instagram, Google and YouTube audiences.

She is a graduate of Clemson University.