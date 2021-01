Reid Sherard was recently named president-elect of the Greenville County Bar Association.

He has served on the Greenville County Bar Executive Committee since 2015. He also serves in the South Carolina Bar House of Delegates and on the South Carolina Bar Family Law Section Council.

Reid leads Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd’s Family Law practice group and is a fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers and a certified family court mediator.