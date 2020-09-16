On the Move: Reid T. Sherard

Reid T. Sherard recently joined Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd as a shareholder.

He will lead the firm’s family law practice. He concentrates his time in complex divorce-related litigation, particularly involving significant assets, income, valuation or other challenging financial issues as well as contested custody matters, interstate and international jurisdiction disputes and premarital and postnuptial agreements. He has appellate experience, having argued 10 appeals.

Sherard previously practiced for 15 years at an AmLaw 100 firm.

He is a graduate of the Family Law Trial Institute in Houston, Texas, the University of South Carolina and the University of Aberdeen. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers and a certified family court mediator.

Sherard is a member of the South Carolina Bar Family Law Section Council. He also serves on the executive committee for the Greenville County Bar Association and on the board of directors for A Child’s Haven.