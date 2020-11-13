On the Move: Rhys Gratz

Rhys Gratz, an engineer with Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood, recently attained his professional engineering license.

He joined GMC’s Water Resources and Treatment Division in 2016 and has worked on projects in South Carolina, including the Anderson Regional Joint Water System water treatment plant advanced oxidation process upgrade, Spartanburg Water R.B. Simms water treatment plant improvements for taste and odor, Aiken County Public Service Authority’s Horse Creek Pollution Control Facility improvements, and Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission’s Lake Greenwood water treatment plant and intake.

Gratz is a graduate of Clemson University and a member of the American Water Works Association and Water Environment Federation.