On the Move: Rick Harris

Rick Harris was recently named to the Community Foundation of Greenville’s board of directors for a three-year term.

Harris is the owner of RL Enterprise & Associates LLC. Launched in 2006, the company focuses on staffing, including direct hire, temporary/contract work, training and development, and career transition services for clients at both the local and national level. Prior to launching his own company, he served for more than two decades in sales and marketing and general management roles for companies including American Home Products, SC Johnson and Michelin, where he was vice president of sales for North America. He is a graduate of Ohio State University.