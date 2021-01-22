On the Move: Robert A. Castellani

Robert A. Castellani was recently awarded the Order of the Palmetto, the state’s highest civilian honor. He was also named to the Kennedy Center’s board of trustees.

He is a U.S. Air Force veteran who served nine years as a pararescueman. Following his military career, he founded North American Rescue LLC to develop innovative medical/rescue solutions.

His most recent initiative, Silent Tears, launched in 2013 to support centers that help survivors of domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault.