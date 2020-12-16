On the Move: Roger Ruehs

Roger Ruehs was recently named vice president for finance and compliance at BMW Manufacturing.

He replaces Stefan Diregger, who has returned to the BMW Group in Germany.

Ruehs has worked with the BMW Group for 18 years, most recently as vice president and chief financial officer for finance and compliance at the BMW Group plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico.

He has also worked as the director of controlling for the BMW Group Production Network in Munich, Germany, and as the director of controlling at BMW Plant Regensburg.