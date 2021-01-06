On the Move: Roy Atkinson

Roy Atkinson recently joined the Institute for Digital Transformation as an institute fellow.

This program recognizes industry leaders and experts who are at the forefront of leading their organizations and the industry into the digital era.

Atkinson has a background in IT, service management and customer experience. He has also been featured by The Economist, BizTech Magazine, Social Media Today, Computerworld, Oracle Customer Experience and SAP Business Innovation.

He serves as CEO of the Spartanburg County-based business advisory practice Clifton Butterfield LLC.