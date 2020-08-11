On the Move: Roy Chamlee

Roy Chamlee was recently named secretary of the Greenville Area Development Corporation’s board of directors for 2020-2021.

He is retired after over 30 years of service to Michelin North America, most recently as Michelin’s director of state and local government affairs.

Chamlee’s community experience includes service as a Greenville County School Board trustee, as well as on boards including the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce, Greenville Chamber of Commerce, the South Carolina Civil Justice Coalition and Rolling Green Village.

He is a graduate of Belmont University, Middle Tennessee State University and the Cecil Humphreys School of Law at the University of Memphis.