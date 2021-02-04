On the Move: Sam JenkinsStaffFebruary 4, 2021 Sam Jenkins was recently elected to the board of directors of Greenville Center for Creative Arts. He is a project manager with Cely Construction. Total 0 Shares Share 0 Tweet 0 Share 0 Share 0 Staff Staff Previous Article On the Move: Baileigh Wilson StaffFebruary 4, 2021 Read More Subscribe Subscribe now to our newsletter Subscribe By checking this box, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our terms of use regarding the storage of the data submitted through this form. You May Also Like Read More On the Move: Sam Jenkins StaffFebruary 4, 2021 Read More On the Move: Baileigh Wilson StaffFebruary 4, 2021 Read More On the Move: Jim Akerhielm StaffFebruary 4, 2021 Read More On the Move: Karen Baynes-Dunning StaffFebruary 4, 2021 Read More On the Move: Zach Halleck StaffFebruary 3, 2021 Read More On the Move: Elizabeth Davis StaffFebruary 3, 2021 Read More On the Move: J. Philip Land StaffFebruary 3, 2021 Read More On the Move: Morgan Fields StaffFebruary 3, 2021 Read More On the Move: Erika McJimpsey StaffFebruary 2, 2021