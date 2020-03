Sam Verdeschi recently joined Infinity Marketing as a spring intern.

Verdeschi comes to Infinity as a media intern, supporting the DJ influencer team in providing quality control of air checks and tracking trends for retail and telecom client industries.

She has several professional internships under her belt, including positions with TRU Simulation + Training and Clemson University Summer Scholars. Verdeschi is majoring in marketing and minoring in financial management at Clemson.