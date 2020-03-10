On the Move: Sammy DuBose

Sammy DuBose was recently honored was recently honored by the National Association of Realtors for his engagement and dedication in his profession. Each year, the National Association of Realtors recognizes commercial real estate professionals for their achievement and commitment to their communities. This year, they honored 59 Realtors throughout the country. DuBose was one of three honorees from South Carolina.

He has been with Coldwell Banker Caine for 32 years. He was recognized as the 2018 Caine Halter Commercial Realtor of the Year by GGAR and he also received the 2017 Caine Halter Award from Coldwell Banker Caine for his service to the company. He formerly served on the board of the Greater Greenville Association of Realtors and was the Chair for the Commercial Steering Committee.