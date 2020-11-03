On the Move: Sarah Arbogast

Sarah Arbogast was recently appointed as vice president of development and marketing at the Sigal Music Museum in Greenville.

In this role, she is responsible for the development and growth of museum fundraising in addition to overseeing marketing and outreach activities.

Arbogast previously served as director of corporate and foundation relations at Clemson University, where she was responsible for elevating effective collaborations between industry leaders and the academy as the relationship manager for a significant portfolio of major corporate partners.

She also previously worked as the director of Imagine Upstate and the Upstate SC STEM Collaborative.