On the Move: Sarah Clemmons

Sarah Clemmons elected chair of New Horizon Family Health Services board of directors effective.

As board chair, Clemmons will work to further New Horizon’s mission to provide quality, affordable, compassionate patient-centered health care to improve the health of the communities they serve.

She is a healthcare attorney at Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd and works with community hospitals, long term care facilities and physicians and physician groups. She is actively involved in the community and serves as secretary on the Upcountry History Museum Board, a member of the Junior League of Greenville and a past board member for Pendleton Place for Children and Families. She is a graduate of Emory University School of Law and Furman University.