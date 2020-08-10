On the Move: Scott Case

Scott Case was recently named treasurer of the Greenville Area Development Corporation’s board of directors for 2020-2021.

He is a certified public accountant with more than 30 years of professional experience in tax and finance.

Case previously served on Greenville County Council. He currently serves as the elected auditor of Greenville County and is a member of the South Carolina Association of CPAs, the American Institute of CPAs and the Government Finance Officers Association.

Case is a graduate of Bob Jones University and Clemson University.