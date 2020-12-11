On the Move: Scott Moore

Scott Moore was recently promoted to chief executive officer at executive management services company 98 Ventures.

He succeeds the founder, Scott Ramsey, who has been in the role since 1998.

Moore most recently served as president of the company.

