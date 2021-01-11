On the Move: Shannon Hansen

Shannon Hansen recently joined the Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce as the director of membership.

She previously worked for Learfield IMG College, a collegiate sports marketing company, where she was the general manager for the Furman and Wofford athletic departments. She also previously served as premium sales and service manager for Bon Secours Wellness Arena, handling the sale of suites, corporate partnerships and club seating.

Hansen is a graduate of the University of Michigan and Clemson University. She is also a graduate of Leadership Greenville Class 42 and Leadership Spartanburg Class 40.