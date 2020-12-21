On the Move: Sheila Snoddy

Sheila Snoddy recently joined the Spartanburg County Foundation to oversee and implement its grantmaking program and expanding community leadership initiatives.

In this role, she will work alongside the foundation’s chief operating officer and executive director of the Robert Hett Chapman III Center for Philanthropy, Mary L. Thomas.

Snoddy has extensive experience at the senior administration level and has worked in the military, nonprofit and secondary and post-secondary education sectors.

She previously served as director of Community Action for the Coalition to Transform Advanced Care, regional director for the Girl Scouts of South Carolina, associate dean at Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte, North Carolina, and executive director of the Academic and Career Achievement Partnership Consortium for a multi-entity, four-county service area in South Carolina.

Snoddy also served in the Gulf War in Saudi Arabia and has the rank of major in the United States Army.