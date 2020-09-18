On the Move: Sherry Brock

Sherry Brock recently joined United Community Bank as an assistant branch manager in Pendleton.

She has been a member of United’s Anderson team for the past 14 years. In 1994, she originally joined the former Palmetto Bank, which was later acquired by United.

Since beginning her career more than 30 years ago, Brock has worked in nearly every aspect of the industry from loan operations to customer service.

She is a graduate of Pendleton High School and the South Carolina Bankers Association at the University of South Carolina, in cooperation with the Moore School of Business. She also completed Leadership Pendleton in 2003.