On the Move: Shuling Guan

Shuling Guan recently joined Growth Factor Group as a recruiting associate.

In her new role, she is responsible for researching and making initial interview contact with candidates to ensure match to core values and culture. She also advises and coaches both clients and candidates through interviews, final selection, salary negotiations and onboarding processes.

Guan previously worked with ExecuSource in Greenville and has five years of experience in management, marketing and HR.

She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina Upstate.