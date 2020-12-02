On the Move: Stacey Bevill

Stacey Bevill recently earned the Flow Energy Balance Indicator certified coach designation.

She is among less than 25 FEBI-certified coaches in the United States and the only one in South Carolina.

The FEBI assessment is a psychometric instrument which measures four energy patterns in the nervous system that map to four personality factors, ways of moving and modes of leadership.

As a FEBI certified coach, Bevill works with leaders and teams to shift from unproductive coping habits and behaviors to sustainable improvements. She uses coaching and workshops to introduce simple and sustainable practices, which may enable participants to access all four patterns.

She is the president of Greenville-based Golden Career Strategies.