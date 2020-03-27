On the Move: Stacey Bevill

Stacey Bevill, founder and CEO of Ask and Receive Coaching, recently received the HeartMath Certified Trainer certification. This is her third certification from the HeartMath Institute.

Bevill earned the HeartMath Certified Coach and the Stress and Well-Being Assessment Provider designations last spring.

The HeartMath Certified Trainer program provides training and license to deliver The Resilience Advantage, a workshop used by law enforcement, first responders, major hospital systems, Fortune 500 companies, the United States Navy, and private trainers and consultants worldwide.