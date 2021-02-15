On the Move: Stacey Mills

Stacey Mills was recently elected to a three-year term on United Way of Greenville County’s volunteer board of directors.

He is assistant vice chancellor and executive director of the Greenville campus for the University of South Carolina Upstate. He has also served as senior pastor at Mountain View Baptist Church in downtown Greenville for the past 23 years.

Mills’ community roles include the GVL2040 Steering Committee, Boy Scouts of America Blue Ridge Council Board of Directors and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. He currently serves as the chairman of the Urban League of the Upstate Board of Directors and is the Southern Region Trustee for the National Board of Trustees for the Urban League. He is also vice chairman of the Greenville Health Authority Board of Trustees and the Piedmont Health Foundation Board of Directors.

He is a graduate of USC Upstate and an alumnus of Leadership Greenville Class 40, the Riley Institute’s Diversity Leaders Initiative and Leadership Spartanburg.