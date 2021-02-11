On the Move: Stacy Brandon

Stacy Brandon was recently elected chair of the Greenville Tech Foundation’s board of directors.
She is Bank of America’s Upstate South Carolina market president and a senior relationship manager in the Global Commercial Bank.
Stacy Brandon was recently elected chair of the Greenville Tech Foundation’s board of directors.
She is Bank of America’s Upstate South Carolina market president and a senior relationship manager in the Global Commercial Bank.
Subscribe now to our newsletter
Input your search keywords and press Enter.