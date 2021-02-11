On the Move: Stacy Brandon

Stacy Brandon was recently elected chair of the Greenville Tech Foundation’s board of directors.

She is Bank of America’s Upstate South Carolina market president and a senior relationship manager in the Global Commercial Bank.

