On the Move: Steve Harkins

Steve Harkins recently announced that he will retire as SC Telco CEO in Apr. 2020.

Harkins served CEO for over thirty years and has worked in the financial industry for over four decades. During his tenure with the credit union, assets grew from $56 million to $380 million and membership increased three-fold, making the organization the largest credit union headquartered in the Upstate.

His servant-minded leadership is beyond compare, being named one of the Top 20 Most Influential Leaders in the Upstate of South Carolina in 2015 by GSA Business Group. Most recently, Harkins was honored with the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Carolinas Credit Union Foundation, an honor that recognizes a professional who has dedicated their life to promoting the credit union philosophy, creating innovative concepts and exhibiting leadership that has made an impact in the credit union movement on a local and national stage.

One of the many designations the organization received under his leadership was the Community Development Financial Institution certification from the Department of Treasury. With a focus on providing financial services to underserved markets, he laid the cornerstone for the organization’s partnership with Habitat for Humanity, as well as cultivated relationships with The Salvation Army and Homes of Hope. His countless hours of service included serving as pas treasurer with Communities in School, past treasurer with The American Red Cross, past treasurer with the Pettigru Historic District Association, and past distinguished president of Kiwanis Club of Greenville. He is also the treasurer of Kiwanis of Greenville Foundation and member-alma mater of Catawba College Board of Visitors.

He has served as chairman of Innovative Business Solutions, LLC, helping grow the credit union service organization to better service the credit union community in South Carolina, as well as serving as a board member for First Carolina Corporate Credit Union, Carolinas Credit Union Foundation and the South Carolina Credit Union League.

Harkins graduated from Catawba College with bachelor’s degrees in business administration and economics. He holds the Certified Credit Union Executive designation. He began his career in Feb. 1979 with State Employees’ Credit Union and joined SC Telco in 1987 as a vice president. In 1993, he was named CEO.