On the Move: Steve Newman

Steve Newman was recently named sales and marketing manager for managed IT services provider IMS Solutions Group.

In this role, he leads the sales team, guides the company’s customer growth and acquisition strategy, and implements marketing and business development initiatives.

Newman previously served as general manager for the Asheville location of its parent company, Immedion. He also worked as director of sales operations and played a key role in improving and streamlining the company’s sales and metric tracking process. He has more than 20 years of experience in technology and customer advocacy.