On the Move: Steve Precourt

Steve Precourt recently joined SynTerra as president. He will succeed Mark Taylor in this role.

He has practiced as a professional engineer in Florida for 23 of the past 31 years. Through various leadership roles, he helped Florida-based construction engineering company Dyer, Riddle, Mills & Precourt grow to more than 500 employees and national prominence. He left the firm after 20 years to begin an eight-year stint with the Florida Legislature, where he served as GOP Florida House Majority Leader in 2012-2013.

Precourt returned to consulting in 2014 and served as CEO or managing principal while helping three companies through transitional periods.

He has received honors and accolades for public and private service, including Florida’s Gov. A.W. Gilchrist Award, which is presented annually to recognize an engineer for public service, helping mankind and bringing honor to the engineering profession.