On the Move: Stinson Ferguson

Stinson Ferguson was recently appointed by Greenville City Council to serve on the Green Ribbon Advisory Committee.

As a member of this committee, she, along with fellow committee members, will advise City Council on ways to develop and improve sustainability throughout Greenville.

Ferguson also currently serves on the Creating a Safer Upstate Discovery Committee for Ten at The Top and the Allocations Committee for the United Way of the Piedmont. She is a past board member of Opportunity Greenville, Warehouse Theatre, Greenville Housing Authority and Rotary Club of Greenville.

She is an attorney with Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd and practices in the areas of environmental law and construction and utility litigation.