On the Move: Sue Priester

Sue Priester was recently elected to a three-year term on United Way of Greenville County’s volunteer board of directors.

She is a co-founder and past co-chair of Greenville Women Giving, and has chaired the Community Foundation of Greenville, Greer Chamber of Commerce and Greenville Symphony.

Her board service has also included the Metropolitan Arts Council, Alliance for Quality Education, the Furman University Advisory Council and Upstate Forever Advisory Council.

Priester was also inducted into the Entrepreneurs Forum of Greenville Technical College and is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh.