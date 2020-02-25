On the Move: Susan Schwartzkopf

Susan Schwartzkopf has been promoted to general manager of Community Journals. In this role, Schwartzkopf will oversee daily business operations of the company and develop and implement growth strategies for all print and digital products.

She joined Community Journals in 2017 as executive vice president. With more than 25 years of newspaper publishing experience, Schwartzkopf has worked for daily newspapers in Fort Myers, Florida, Asheville, North Carolina, Columbia and Greenville.

She is a graduate of the University of Florida and earned her master’s degree from Clemson University. She has served as a Guardian Ad Litem, and held board positions for Junior Achievement, Friends of the Reedy River, Greenville Chamber Leadership Development Board, Senior Action, Centre Stage, the Salvation Army and Euphoria Greenville.