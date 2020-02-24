On the Move: Terry D. Morrison

Terry D. Morrison was recently named Green Cloud Technologies’ chief technology officer. Morrison has over 23 years of experience in the technology industry and as Green Cloud’s new CTO, he will be responsible for leading the company’s cloud computing technology initiatives, cloud architecture and software offerings.

He will oversee Green Cloud’s cloud-based infrastructure solutions including virtual servers, backup and disaster recovery solutions that offer partners turn-key solutions against cyberattacks with scaleable, intelligent and affordable security measures.

He was previously chief technology officer for St. Louis based TierPoint where he was responsible for the company’s hybrid IT solutions and management of the organization’s IT, network design and engineering architecture teams. Prior to that, he was senior vice president of technology for Perimeter Technology Center, a company he co-founded until Perimeter was acquired by TierPoint in 2011.

Morrison is a graduate of Southern Nazarene University.