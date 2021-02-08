On the Move: Thomas G. Sinclair

Thomas G. Sinclair recently joined Merline & Meacham P.A. as an attorney.

He practices in the areas of taxation, estate planning, trusts and estates, probate, employee benefits, pension and profit-sharing plans, partnership, limited liability company and corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, and nonprofit and tax-exempt organization law.

Sinclair is a certified specialist in the fields of both Taxation Law and Estate Planning and Probate Law by the Supreme Court of South Carolina. He is a fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel.

He is a graduate of the New York University School of Law and the University of South Carolina School of Law. He is a member of the Greenville County Bar Association, the South Carolina Bar, the Greenville Estate Planning Council and the Greenville Estate Planning Study Group.