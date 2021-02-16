On the Move: Tim Hudson

Tim Hudson was recently elected to a three-year term on United Way of Greenville County’s volunteer board of directors.

He is the vice president and general manager for ITW Hartness.

Hudson previously served in general management, director, sales and operations roles at General Electric and Rockwell Automation.

He currently serves on the boards for the Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Institute, South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and the Peace Center, and also serves on the Greenville Chamber of Commerce Board of Advisors.

Hudson is a graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology and Villanova University.