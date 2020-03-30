On the Move: Tim Parker

Tim Parker recently joined Trehel Corp. as vice president of business development. He is responsible for leading Trehel’s business development efforts, seeking higher-profile project opportunities and enhancing the company brand. He brings more than 25 years of experience to his new position.

After pitching in the minor leagues for several years before injuries ended his playing days, Parker began his career in the construction industry as a scheduler with Suitt Construction in 1993. He later assumed the role of project engineer, where he handled multiple roles in operations, including scheduling, estimating and field operations. He worked his way into business development and was promoted in 2004 to vice president of business development. Parker was responsible for overall sales and management of preconstruction within his division. In 2015, he became the senior vice president and business unit leader for the South Carolina division of BE&K Building Group.

He is a graduate of Clemson University.