On the Move: Timothy Bush

Timothy Bush has been named chief tourism development officer at OneSpartanburg Inc.

He replaces former Spartanburg Convention & Visitors Bureau executive Chris Jennings, who stepped down in Nov. 2019 to relocate closer to family after a decade of service.

Bush was most recently the president and CEO of Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism. He also held leadership roles at Macon-Bibb Convention & Visitors Bureau in Georgia and Louisiana’s Ruston Lincoln Convention & Visitors Bureau and Beauregard Tourist Commission.

He is a certified destination management executive by Destinations International and a travel marketing professional by the Southeast Tourism Society.