On the Move: Tina Zwolinski

Tina Zwolinski was recently appointed to the Fostering Great Ideas board.

She is the CEO and co-founder of skillsgapp, a company in the skills-based training sector which offers customized gaming apps focused on helping Generation Z gain middle skills for manufacturing and other technical industries.

Zwolinski is also the founder and CEO of South Carolina-based branding and marketing firm ZWO.

She is a winner of Greenville’s Best & Brightest award, a graduate of Leadership Greenville’s Class 37 and has previously served stints on the board of Langston Charter Middle School.