On the Move: Tom Eller

Tom Eller recently joined First Citizens Bank as manager of commercial banking for the Upstate. He leads First Citizens’ Upstate South Carolina commercial banking team and is responsible for developing and managing relationships with local companies in the community.

Eller brings 30 years of banking experience to his new position. He most recently served as market president for BB&T for an area that included Columbia, Florence and Myrtle Beach. He also previously served in a variety of leadership capacities with BB&T, including regional president for Kentucky,Ohio, Indiana headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky; regional president for the Upstate region; corporate banking manager for South Carolina; and city executive in Spartanburg.

Eller is a graduate of North Carolina State University.