On the Move: Tom Epting

Tom Epting was recently named chairman of the Greenville Area Development Corporation’s board of directors for 2020-2021.

He is a partner in the law firm of Fox Rothschild LLP and focuses his legal practice on intellectual property and government contracting and related business transactions.

Epting was a lieutenant colonel in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps of the U.S. Air Force Reserves, a patent examiner for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and vice chairman of the Greenville County Research & Technological Development Corporation.

He is a graduate of Clemson University and the University of South Carolina School of Law.