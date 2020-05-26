On the Move: Tommy DeMint

Tommy DeMint recently joined Pintail Capital Partners. He works with public, private and institutional clients on the disposition and acquisition of income properties primarily in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.

DeMint brings nearly 20 years of experience in capital markets and principal investing roles focused on corporate and commercial real estate asset transactions. He began his career in Charlotte, North Carolina, with Bank of America Securities, working in leveraged finance and real estate capital markets. He has also served as a vice president at Wachovia Securities, where his team focused on financing private equity-backed acquisitions of middle-market companies.

DeMint is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.