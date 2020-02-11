On the Move: Tre Kennemore

Tre Kennemore recently joined Caldwell Constructors as superintendent. Kennemore brings over eight years of experience to the team and has worked on many projects holding positions ranging from framer and machine operator to assistant manager.
Tre Kennemore recently joined Caldwell Constructors as superintendent. Kennemore brings over eight years of experience to the team and has worked on many projects holding positions ranging from framer and machine operator to assistant manager.
Input your search keywords and press Enter.