On the Move: Tyler Boswell

Tyler Boswell recently joined Nachman Norwood & Parrott as a wealth planner.

In this role, he works with the planning department to build and analyze client financial plans while making strategic recommendations to help lead clients towards their financial goals.

Boswell originally joined the NNP team in March as an intern. Earlier in his career, he served as a representative for a national financial services organization where he helped to create financial plans that incorporated risk management, wealth accumulation and distribution.

He is a graduate of the University of Georgia and Clemson University.