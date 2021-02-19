On the Move: Tyler Shoemaker

Tyler Shoemaker recently joined Flare Media Agency as a senior ad operations specialist.
He previously served as a senior SEM analyst with DOM360 and marketing strategist with Exception Music Media.
Shoemaker is a graduate of Ashford University.
