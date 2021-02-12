On the Move: Will HussStaffFebruary 12, 2021 Will Huss was recently elected immediate past chair of the Greenville Tech Foundation’s board of directors. He is the CEO of Trehel Corporation. Total 0 Shares Share 0 Tweet 0 Share 0 Share 0 Staff Staff Previous Article On the Move: Michael Cinquemani Jeannie PutnamFebruary 12, 2021 Read More Subscribe Subscribe now to our newsletter Subscribe By checking this box, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our terms of use regarding the storage of the data submitted through this form. You May Also Like Read More On the Move: Will Huss StaffFebruary 12, 2021 Read More On the Move: Michael Cinquemani Jeannie PutnamFebruary 12, 2021 Read More On the Move: Luke Hardaway Jeannie PutnamFebruary 11, 2021 Read More On the Move: Stacy Brandon Jeannie PutnamFebruary 11, 2021 Read More On the Move: Megan Early-Soppa Jeannie PutnamFebruary 11, 2021 Read More On the Move: Robert “Rocky” Rogers Jeannie PutnamFebruary 11, 2021 Read More On the Move: Dick Wilkerson Jeannie PutnamFebruary 10, 2021 Read More On the Move: Michael Martinez Jeannie PutnamFebruary 10, 2021 Read More On the Move: Natalyn Klump StaffFebruary 10, 2021