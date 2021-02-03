On the Move: Zach Halleck

Zach Halleck was recently promoted to digital art director at branding and marketing agency The Brand Leader.

He has worked at the agency as a brand designer since 2018.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0