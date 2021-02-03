On the Move: Zach HalleckStaffFebruary 3, 2021 Zach Halleck was recently promoted to digital art director at branding and marketing agency The Brand Leader. He has worked at the agency as a brand designer since 2018. Total 0 Shares Share 0 Tweet 0 Share 0 Share 0 Staff Staff Previous Article On the Move: Elizabeth Davis StaffFebruary 3, 2021 Read More Subscribe Subscribe now to our newsletter Subscribe By checking this box, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our terms of use regarding the storage of the data submitted through this form. You May Also Like Read More On the Move: Zach Halleck StaffFebruary 3, 2021 Read More On the Move: Elizabeth Davis StaffFebruary 3, 2021 Read More On the Move: J. Philip Land StaffFebruary 3, 2021 Read More On the Move: Morgan Fields StaffFebruary 3, 2021 Read More On the Move: Erika McJimpsey StaffFebruary 2, 2021 Read More On the Move: Ashley Galloway StaffFebruary 2, 2021 Read More On the Move: Amber Price StaffFebruary 2, 2021 Read More On the Move: Cameo Joseph StaffFebruary 2, 2021 Read More On the Move: Jenna Bates StaffFebruary 2, 2021