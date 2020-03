Zack Thomas recently joined The Cliffs lake region sales office as a sales executive working with The Cliffs at Keowee Falls, The Cliffs at Keowee Springs and The Cliffs at Keowee Vineyards.

Prior to joining The Cliffs, Thomas held roles in sales, marketing and construction management for a number of home-construction companies. He has been recognized as a top performer for sales production.

Thomas is a graduate of Clemson University.