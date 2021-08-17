On the Move: Parker Lyness

On the Move: Parker LynessStaffAugust 17, 2021 Photo provided Parker Lyness has joined Redhype Advertising Agency as a copywriter and content strategist. In this role, he will assist with client research and development. Total 0 Shares Share 0 Tweet 0 Share 0 Share 0 Staff Previous Article On the Move: Sangeeta Hardy StaffAugust 16, 2021 Read More Next Article On the Move: Brandi Manley StaffAugust 17, 2021 Read More Subscribe Subscribe now to our newsletter Subscribe By checking this box, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our terms of use regarding the storage of the data submitted through this form. You May Also Like Read More On the Move: Haley Young StaffAugust 17, 2021 Read More On the Move: Brandi Manley StaffAugust 17, 2021 Read More On the Move: Sangeeta Hardy StaffAugust 16, 2021 Read More On the Move: Kyle Windham StaffAugust 16, 2021 Read More On the Move: Anna Huff StaffAugust 16, 2021 Read More On the Move: Sherry Jackson StaffAugust 13, 2021 Read More On the Move: Tracee Clem StaffAugust 13, 2021 Read More On the Move: Julia Butcher StaffAugust 13, 2021 Read More On the Move: Laura Allshouse StaffAugust 12, 2021