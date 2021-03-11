On the Move: Paulette Dunn

Paulette Dunn joined United Housing Connections full time in January to enhance and develop marketing strategies and direct public relations campaigns. She will also oversee the administrative department.

She had previously been employed part-time for UHC as a public relations consultant.

Dunn brings over 25 years’ experience in management and communications in the nonprofit sector to the organization.

She has participated in the Women’s Leadership Institute at Furman University and served as a board member of the Nonprofit Alliance.

Dunn is an active community volunteer with UHC, Loaves & Fishes and the Greenville Homeless Alliance.

She is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.