On the Move: Peter Micali

Peter Micali joined the Metropolitan Arts Council board of directors.

He works with SLANT, a boutique creative marketing and design firm headquartered in downtown Greenville, where he represents business development and strategy efforts.

Micali has worked in marketing, advertising and strategy/information for over 12 years.

He is a graduate of Northwestern University and the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina.

Micali is also a current board member of The Warehouse Theatre.